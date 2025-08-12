Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Gigantic Preview

Its time for CUC Seniors!

August 12, 2025 by in Podcast

It’s time to crown the best teams in the country! In one of the largest preview episodes ever, Theo breaks down all 52 teams in depth as he prepares you for the biggest Canadian tournament of the year; CUC Seniors! After hearing about each division, find out who he has got winning it all. Don’t forget to join the Huckin’ Eh Picks Contest. Head to @huckin_eh on Instagram to find out more!

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo takes out his crystal ball and predicts who will be the top scorers in each division in Edmonton!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

