Its time for CUC Seniors!
August 12, 2025 by Theo Wan in Podcast
It’s time to crown the best teams in the country! In one of the largest preview episodes ever, Theo breaks down all 52 teams in depth as he prepares you for the biggest Canadian tournament of the year; CUC Seniors! After hearing about each division, find out who he has got winning it all. Don’t forget to join the Huckin’ Eh Picks Contest. Head to @huckin_eh on Instagram to find out more!
Huckin’ Eh: CUC Seniors Gigantic Preview
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo takes out his crystal ball and predicts who will be the top scorers in each division in Edmonton!
