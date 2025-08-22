Huckin’ Eh: World Games, CUC Jr and Sr Recaps, CUC GM Preview

What a weekend! Theo takes you around the globe as he breaks down what happened at World Games and the recent CUC Juniors and Seniors tourneys. Find out the best stories from nationals and what picks he got right and what he got so, so wrong. Finally, lock in for the final CUC tournament of the summer as the podcast shifts the focus to Grand Masters!

