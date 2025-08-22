Huckin’ Eh: World Games, CUC Jr and Sr Recaps, CUC GM Preview

Canadians go International!

August 22, 2025 by in Podcast

What a weekend! Theo takes you around the globe as he breaks down what happened at World Games and the recent CUC Juniors and Seniors tourneys. Find out the best stories from nationals and what picks he got right and what he got so, so wrong. Finally, lock in for the final CUC tournament of the summer as the podcast shifts the focus to Grand Masters!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

