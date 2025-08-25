Deep Look LIVE: UFA Championship Weekend, Pro Champs Preview

Boston crowned UFA Champions!

Episode 564: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss UFA Championship Weekend! They also discuss the inaugural PUL x WUL All Star game as well as preview the final major tournament of the regular season, Pro Championships!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday, August 26th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only segment, where Charlie and Keith discuss what they got right and wrong in the 2025 UFA season! Starting directly after the show.