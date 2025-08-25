Boston crowned UFA Champions!
August 25, 2025 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast
Episode 564: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss UFA Championship Weekend! They also discuss the inaugural PUL x WUL All Star game as well as preview the final major tournament of the regular season, Pro Championships!
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday, August 26th at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: UFA Championship Weekend, Pro Champs Preview
