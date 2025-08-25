Deep Look LIVE: UFA Championship Weekend, Pro Champs Preview

Boston crowned UFA Champions!

August 25, 2025 by and in Podcast

Episode 564: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss UFA Championship Weekend! They also discuss the inaugural PUL x WUL All Star game as well as preview the final major tournament of the regular season, Pro Championships!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday, August 26th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: UFA Championship Weekend, Pro Champs Preview

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

