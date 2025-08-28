Huckin’ Eh: CUC Grand Masters Recap

Canadians go International!

August 28, 2025 by in Podcast

The CUC Series has come to an end! Find out how CUC GM went and the biggest stories from the event.

Huckin’ Eh: CUC Grand Masters Recap

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares some potential favorites in a way too early CUUC predictions segment!

Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Early Uni Series Predictions

The bonus segments are also included alongside Sideline Talk, our subscriber-only podcast, which you can add to your favorite podcasting app using your private RSS feed. Find this URL under Podcast Settings on your My Settings page and enter it into iTunes or any other podcast app to automatically check each day for new episodes.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

