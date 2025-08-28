Canadians go International!
The CUC Series has come to an end! Find out how CUC GM went and the biggest stories from the event.
Huckin’ Eh: CUC Grand Masters Recap
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares some potential favorites in a way too early CUUC predictions segment!
Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Early Uni Series Predictions
Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].
