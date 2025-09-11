What happened at sectionals?
September 11, 2025 by Theo Wan in Podcast
Back after a one-week hiatus! Theo returns to give you all you need to know about club sectional tournaments that happened throughout the US. Find out what Canadian teams qualified for regionals.
Huckin’ Eh: Club Sectionals Recap
