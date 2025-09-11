Huckin’ Eh: Club Sectionals Recap

What happened at sectionals?

September 11, 2025 by in Podcast

Back after a one-week hiatus! Theo returns to give you all you need to know about club sectional tournaments that happened throughout the US. Find out what Canadian teams qualified for regionals.

Huckin’ Eh: Club Sectionals Recap

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo goes back to the memory vault and shares his favorite memories playing club sectionals!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

