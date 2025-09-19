Who is headed to the big show??
September 19, 2025 by Theo Wan in Podcast
Double the action, double the drama! There’s lots of Canadian action this coming weekend as numerous club teams try to earn bids to the USA Ultimate National Championships during Regionals Weekend. Theo goes through each Canadian team going and their potential path to San Diego. After, he previews and makes his picks for the first two big university tournaments of the year as the CUUC D-I field starts to take shape this weekend.
Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Preview, Quebec and Ontario Qualifiers
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares his thoughts on the new Ontario qualifier and the legacy of Steeltown!
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Preview, Quebec and Ontario Qualifiers is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!