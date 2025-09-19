Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Preview, Quebec and Ontario Qualifiers

Who is headed to the big show??

September 19, 2025 by in Podcast

Double the action, double the drama! There’s lots of Canadian action this coming weekend as numerous club teams try to earn bids to the USA Ultimate National Championships during Regionals Weekend. Theo goes through each Canadian team going and their potential path to San Diego. After, he previews and makes his picks for the first two big university tournaments of the year as the CUUC D-I field starts to take shape this weekend.

Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Preview, Quebec and Ontario Qualifiers

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares his thoughts on the new Ontario qualifier and the legacy of Steeltown!

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Preview, Quebec and Ontario Qualifiers is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Preview, Quebec and Ontario Qualifiers"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Club Regionals 2025: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch
  2. Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Preview, Quebec and Ontario Qualifiers
  3. Club Regionals 2025: Mega-Preview (Men’s Div.)
  4. Club Regionals 2025: Mega-Preview (Women’s Div.)
  5. Club Regionals 2025: Mega-Preview (Mixed Div.)

Recent Videos

  1. [Showcase] Fury vs. Riot (Women’s Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  2. [Showcase] Hybrid vs. Slow (Mixed Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  3. [Showcase] Revolver vs. Machine (Men’s Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  4. [All-Access] BFG vs. Slow (Mixed Semifinal)

    Aug 31, 2025 in

  5. [All-Access] PoNY vs. Machine (Men’s Semifinal)

    Aug 31, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  2. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  3. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  4. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |
  5. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Theo’s View on Steeltown
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Preview, Quebec and Ontario Qualifiers
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside The Circle: Kristin Lätt Steps Away
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: Club Regionals Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now