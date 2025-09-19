Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Preview, Quebec and Ontario Qualifiers

Who is headed to the big show??

Double the action, double the drama! There’s lots of Canadian action this coming weekend as numerous club teams try to earn bids to the USA Ultimate National Championships during Regionals Weekend. Theo goes through each Canadian team going and their potential path to San Diego. After, he previews and makes his picks for the first two big university tournaments of the year as the CUUC D-I field starts to take shape this weekend.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares his thoughts on the new Ontario qualifier and the legacy of Steeltown!