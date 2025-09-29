Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Mailbag

Answering your Club Nationals questions!

Episode 569: Keith Raynor is joined by Edward Stephens to dive into the mailbag to answer all your questions ahead of the upcoming Club Championships! They talk darkhorses, underrated skills, rule changes, and more!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday, September 30th, at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld Discord for the Live Deep Look subscribers-only segment, where Charlie and Keith set lines for the Club Nationals showcase games and Title odds! Coming later this week.