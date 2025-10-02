The CUUC D1 field is taking shape!
October 2, 2025 by Theo Wan in Podcast
Find out how each regional university tournament this past weekend! What did Theo get right? What did he get wrong? Tune in to find out! Before that he does a quick breakdown of the pools for Canadian teams headed to the upcoming USA Ultimate National Championships.
Huckin’ Eh: Uni Regional Tournament Recaps
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo gives his early CUUC Friday Qualifier picks!
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Uni Regional Tournament Recaps is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!