Huckin’ Eh: Uni Regional Tournament Recaps

The CUUC D1 field is taking shape!

Find out how each regional university tournament this past weekend! What did Theo get right? What did he get wrong? Tune in to find out! Before that he does a quick breakdown of the pools for Canadian teams headed to the upcoming USA Ultimate National Championships.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo gives his early CUUC Friday Qualifier picks!