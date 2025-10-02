Huckin’ Eh: Uni Regional Tournament Recaps

The CUUC D1 field is taking shape!

October 2, 2025 by in Podcast

Find out how each regional university tournament this past weekend! What did Theo get right? What did he get wrong? Tune in to find out! Before that he does a quick breakdown of the pools for Canadian teams headed to the upcoming USA Ultimate National Championships.

Huckin’ Eh: Uni Regional Tournament Recaps

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo gives his early CUUC Friday Qualifier picks!

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Uni Regional Tournament Recaps is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Huckin’ Eh: Uni Regional Tournament Recaps"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Huckin’ Eh: Uni Regional Tournament Recaps
  2. Top 25 Club Player Rankings 2025: Roundtable Discussion
  3. Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Mailbag
  4. Club Power Rankings [9/25/25]
  5. Huckin’ Eh: Regionals, Ontario and Quebec Qualifier Recaps, Uni Regional Tournament Previews

Recent Videos

  1. California Burrito vs. Lawless (Southwest Mixed 2nd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  2. Grit vs Flight (Mid-Atlantic Women’s 3rd Place Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  3. Rally vs. AMP (Mid-Atlantic Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  4. Phoenix vs. Red Tide (Northeast Men’s 3rd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  5. Tower vs. California Burrito (Southwest Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Club Regionals
    Sep 21 @ 9:00 AM | |
  2. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  3. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  4. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  5. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Theo’s CUUC Qualifier picks
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: Uni Regional Tournament Recaps
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Top 25 Club Player Rankings 2025: Roundtable Discussion
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Top 25 Club Player Rankings 2025: Roundtable Discussion
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now