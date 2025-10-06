Ultimate Hall of Fame Seeking Input on Finalists for Class of 2025

The final lists of those who might be honored this year.

October 6, 2025

The Ultimate Hall of Fame announced the player finalists nominated for the class of 2025. The candidates include 10 for women’s division, 10 for men’s/open division, and 10 for mixed division. There are also 11 Coaching contributor category finalists, who will be voted upon by eligible Hall members.

The Ultimate Hall of Fame launched their Call to Community, where folks from the community can share their thoughts on the finalists publicly. Respondents will be asked to provide an anonymous rating on each of the seven Ultimate Hall of Fame characteristics: dominance, leadership, spirit of the game under pressure, stature, longevity, athleticism, and team performance. The deadline for this survey is Oct. 12, 2025.

After that, eligible voters will cast two rounds of ballots for up to five men’s/open division, up to five women’s division, and up to four mixed division players.

Here are the Ultimate Hall of Fame Class of 2025 player peer finalists:

Women’s Division

Read the full competitive summaries for each finalist.

Allison Maddux
Alyssa Weatherford
Carolyn Finney
Cree Howard
Georgia Bosscher
Kaela Helton
Kath Ratcliff
Manisha Daryani
Sandy Jorgensen
Val Dion

Open/Men’s Division

Read the full competitive summaries for each finalist.

Tim Gehret
Kurt Gibson
Jeff Graham
John Hassell
Jared Inselmann
Brett Matzuka
Mike Natenberg
Moses Rifkin
Mac Taylor
Ben Wiggins

Mixed Division

Read the full competitive summaries for each finalist.

Rosalyn “Rosie” Ano
Sarah Carnahan
Alicia Carr
Michael Faris
Josh Hemmesch
Greg Marliave
Sean Murray
Dan Patisteas
Evan Patisteas
An-Chi Tsou

You can see the full Selection Process and Timeline guidelines here.

