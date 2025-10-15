Huckin’ Eh: USAU Club Nationals Mini-Preview, CUUC Preview

Two previews for the price of one!

October 15, 2025 by in Podcast

Theo gets you ready for the USA Ultimate Club Nationals in San Diego by breaking down all the teams and their seasons. Then it’s time for the big dance in Brampton as it’s time to preview all three divisions including the Friday Qualifier. Find out who Theo has got winning it all in each division!

Huckin’ Eh: USAU Club Nationals Mini-Preview, CUUC Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Huckin’ Eh: USAU Club Nationals Mini-Preview, CUUC Preview"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. 2025 USAU Club National Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch
  2. Huckin’ Eh: USAU Club Nationals Mini-Preview, CUUC Preview
  3. Club Championships 2025: Enter to Win #TheGame
  4. Club Championships 2025: Fantasy Ultimate
  5. Club Championships 2025: Beat Charlie Challenge
  6. Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Fantasy Draft

Recent Videos

  1. California Burrito vs. Lawless (Southwest Mixed 2nd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  2. Grit vs Flight (Mid-Atlantic Women’s 3rd Place Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  3. Rally vs. AMP (Mid-Atlantic Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  4. Phoenix vs. Red Tide (Northeast Men’s 3rd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  5. Tower vs. California Burrito (Southwest Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Club Regionals
    Sep 21 @ 9:00 AM | |
  2. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  3. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  4. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  5. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: Club Nationals #TheGame Picks
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Fantasy Draft
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside The Circle: USDGC & TP Round 4 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Inside The Circle: USDGC & TP Round 3 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now