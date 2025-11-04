Deep Look LIVE: College Chatter, Club Nationals Mailbag

Breaking down the 2025 Club Championships!

November 4, 2025 by and in Podcast

Episode 574: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss the start of the college season with the upcoming Classic City Classic! They then dive into the mailbag to discuss more questions about the 2025 Club Championships!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday, November 4th, at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

