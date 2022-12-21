Patagonia Black Hole Duffels 30% Off

December 21, 2022 by in Livewire, Other with 0 comments

Need a new tournament bag or looking for a last minute holiday gift for an ultimate player in your life? The Patagonia Black Hole duffel is the gold standard in ultimate: big enough to hold all of your gear, small enough to fit in an airplane’s overhead bin (at least the 45L and 60L sizes), weather-proof, and built to last.

You can get any of the three sizes — 40 liter, 55 liter, or 70 liter — on sale right now direct from Patagonia. The 55 liter is the best all-around size for most people, and it’s just $117.99 right now, down from $169. 40 liter bags are $109.99 and 70 liter ones are $138.99. Quantities and colors are limited, so don’t wait!

