Philadelphia ColorBomb 2023 Roster

ColorBomb’s Jacob Prunes throws a flick in pool play at 2022 Mid Atlantic Regionals. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

Philadelphia ColorBomb qualified for Regionals in their first year as a program dedicated to providing a space for players of color. They’re back in 2023 and, with the addition of WJUC defensive stand-out Erica Brown, are sure to be aiming even higher.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Ava Ngo
Ava Paulson
Bee Eldridge
Chor Lam
Danny Le
Erica Brown
Grace Christensen
Imani Holness
Jacob Prunes
Jason “Hawk” Hawkins
Jeremy MD Eland
Keshav Patel
Lauren Sitlinger
Linda Liu
Maria Buxton
Melissa Wolfgang
Moriah “Momo” Kam
Nate LIttle
Rona Liu-Zhong
Saamir “Saa” Baker
Sarah Rowley
Tyler Dickinson

Coaches

Eli Steiker-Ginzberg
Jy Francis

Additions

Ava Ngo
Ava Paulson
Bee Eldridge
Chor Lam
Erica Brown
Grace Christensen
Jeremy MD Eland
Melissa Wolfgang
Moriah “Momo” Kam
Carlos Eckert
Jaleel “Zero” Bivins
Justin Robertson
Lil Espina
Nikhil Grobes
Wade Poon
Brandon Daniel-Morales
Ren Yagawara
Ryan “Chef” Jin
Timothy Kell-Fien

Departures

Jason Chen
William Schultheis
Yaxin Wang
Ruby Ginsburg
Tolu Olubajo
Kevin Stewart-Mercurio

Practice Players

Carlos Eckert
Chandler Hughes
Jaleel “Zero” Bivins
Justin Robertson
Lil Espina
Nikhil Grobes
Wade Poon

Alternates

Brandon Daniel-Morales
Diana Huang
Diana Vu
Jakob Lehman
Jennifer Vu
Ren Yagawara
Ryan “Chef” Jin
Simon Covington
Sunvy Yalamarthy
Timothy Kell-Fien

  1. Theresa Diffendal
    Theresa Diffendal

    Theresa began playing frisbee in 2014 at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh. Having lived all over Pennsylvania, she’s settled at the moment in Harrisburg with her partner and plays with the mixed club team Farm Show. She received her BA from Bryn Mawr in Comparative Literature where she played with the Sneetches and her Master’s from the University of Maryland.

