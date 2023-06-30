Philadelphia ColorBomb 2023 Roster

June 30, 2023 by Theresa Diffendal in Livewire with 0 comments
Philadelphia ColorBomb qualified for Regionals in their first year as a program dedicated to providing a space for players of color. They’re back in 2023 and, with the addition of WJUC defensive stand-out Erica Brown, are sure to be aiming even higher.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Ava Ngo
Ava Paulson
Bee Eldridge
Chor Lam
Danny Le
Erica Brown
Grace Christensen
Imani Holness
Jacob Prunes
Jason “Hawk” Hawkins
Jeremy MD Eland
Keshav Patel
Lauren Sitlinger
Linda Liu
Maria Buxton
Melissa Wolfgang
Moriah “Momo” Kam
Nate LIttle
Rona Liu-Zhong
Saamir “Saa” Baker
Sarah Rowley
Tyler Dickinson
Coaches
Eli Steiker-Ginzberg
Jy Francis
Additions
Ava Ngo
Ava Paulson
Bee Eldridge
Chor Lam
Erica Brown
Grace Christensen
Jeremy MD Eland
Melissa Wolfgang
Moriah “Momo” Kam
Carlos Eckert
Jaleel “Zero” Bivins
Justin Robertson
Lil Espina
Nikhil Grobes
Wade Poon
Brandon Daniel-Morales
Ren Yagawara
Ryan “Chef” Jin
Timothy Kell-Fien
Departures
Jason Chen
William Schultheis
Yaxin Wang
Ruby Ginsburg
Tolu Olubajo
Kevin Stewart-Mercurio
Practice Players
Carlos Eckert
Chandler Hughes
Jaleel “Zero” Bivins
Justin Robertson
Lil Espina
Nikhil Grobes
Wade Poon
Alternates
Brandon Daniel-Morales
Diana Huang
Diana Vu
Jakob Lehman
Jennifer Vu
Ren Yagawara
Ryan “Chef” Jin
Simon Covington
Sunvy Yalamarthy
Timothy Kell-Fien