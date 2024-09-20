The Arizona Diamondbacks Are Selling an Ultimate Frisbee Ticket Pack

September 20, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments

Next week, the MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting the San Francisco Giants — on Tuesday, the team is selling an Ultimate Frisbee Ticket Pack that comes with a Diamondbacks-stamped Ultrastar.

Andrew Arrigo, an Account Executive for the Diamondbacks, helped line up the promotion, one of many initiatives MLB teams use to sell tickets. “I’m an ultimate player myself, and wanted to promote the game and create an opportunity for players to spend time together off the field while also creating a unique and exclusive item,” he said.

Local college ultimate programs have been given the opportunity to sell the ticket packs with a custom link to raise money for their season, and Arrigo says that they are also working with the WUL’s Arizona Sidewinders.

The Seattle Mariners ran a similar promotion last season with $1 of every ticket sold going to DiscNW.

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

