Universe Point: Flipside vs. 6ixers

One of the best games from club nationals!

Welcome to Club Nationals 2022! Pool play in the women’s division saw this scorcher of a game between hometown #2 San Diego Flipside and #7 Toronto 6ixers, a titanic matchup between sides vying for the bye to quarterfinals. Kaela Helton and Dena Elimelech returning to play in SoCal was pivotal to Flipside’s success this year, and their 23-4 regular season record (four losses to #1 Fury the only blemish) underscored just how good they were. But they found themselves defending 6ixers on Universe Point, in a back and forth game with plenty of highlights and intrigue!

Universe Point: Flipside vs. 6ixers | Women’s Pool Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!