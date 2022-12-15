Universe Point: Flipside vs. 6ixers

One of the best games from club nationals!

December 15, 2022 by in Video with 0 comments

Welcome to Club Nationals 2022! Pool play in the women’s division saw this scorcher of a game between hometown #2 San Diego Flipside and #7 Toronto 6ixers, a titanic matchup between sides vying for the bye to quarterfinals. Kaela Helton and Dena Elimelech returning to play in SoCal was pivotal to Flipside’s success this year, and their 23-4 regular season record (four losses to #1 Fury the only blemish) underscored just how good they were. But they found themselves defending 6ixers on Universe Point, in a back and forth game with plenty of highlights and intrigue!

Universe Point: Flipside vs. 6ixers | Women’s Pool Play

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in New York. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

