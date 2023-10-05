Great Performances: Alex Atkins

Alex Atkins dominated in the 2022 Club Men's Final!

October 5, 2023 by in Video with 0 comments

Some games are dominated by great players. Our series, “Great Performances” highlights players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

The 2023 Club Championships start in two weeks! Get hyped for all the action by checking out one of last year’s great performances. Alex Atkins made a massive impact on the 2022 Men’s Club Championship final for Johnny Bravo. He tallied 2 goals, 4 assists, 1 block and did it with pizzaz. Check it out:

Great Performances: Alex Atkins 2022 Club Championships Final

To watch games from the 2023 Club season, check out our Video Library!

Can you think of an impressive individual performance? Email us at [email protected], message us on Twitter or Instagram @Ultiworld, or subscribe for access to the Ultiworld Discord!

  1. Lindsay Soo
    Lindsay Soo is a contributor for Ultiworld based in North Carolina. They have been playing competitively since 2012 and coaching since 2018. Her experience ranges from D-III and D-I college to Club, Semi-Professional and International competition. On Twitter and Instagram @soonami14, @soo_digital_media

