Great Performances: Alex Atkins

Alex Atkins dominated in the 2022 Club Men's Final!

Some games are dominated by great players. Our series, “Great Performances” highlights players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

The 2023 Club Championships start in two weeks! Get hyped for all the action by checking out one of last year’s great performances. Alex Atkins made a massive impact on the 2022 Men’s Club Championship final for Johnny Bravo. He tallied 2 goals, 4 assists, 1 block and did it with pizzaz. Check it out:

Great Performances: Alex Atkins 2022 Club Championships Final

To watch games from the 2023 Club season, check out our Video Library!

