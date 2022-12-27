Deep Look: Officiating in Ultimate Panel

Let's Talk Ultimate Officiating!

In this special edition of Deep Look, the guys welcome on Janna Hamaker, Rueben Berg, and Josh Cooper to discuss where officiating and rules from observer, game advisor, and referee perspectives.

