Deep Look: Officiating in Ultimate Panel

Let's Talk Ultimate Officiating!

December 27, 2022 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

In this special edition of Deep Look, the guys welcome on Janna Hamaker, Rueben Berg, and Josh Cooper to discuss where officiating and rules from observer, game advisor, and referee perspectives.

Deep Look: Officiating in Ultimate Panel

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

 

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: Officiating in Ultimate Panel"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • The Upshot Subscriber Bonus: Emerging Sports Roundtable Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Out the Back: The 2022 Picks We Got Right & Wrong
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: 2022 Year in Review
    podcast with bonus segment
  • The Upshot Subscriber Bonus: Storylines 2021 vs. 2022
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now