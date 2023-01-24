Double Overtime: 2 Double 2 Overtime

WUL rosters are out!

January 24, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Season 2 is upon us! Sascha and Jenna go over some PUL announcements and then jump right into the main event: WUL roster drops and player sponsorships!

Double Overtime: 2 Double 2 Overtime

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

TEAMS: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Double Overtime: 2 Double 2 Overtime"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • 10 Unranked Teams To Watch
    Subscriber article
  • Mailbag: Shorter Stalls, Multi-Year Contracts, USAU Changes
    Subscriber article
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Commentator’s Corner – Theo’s Career Change
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: The Great Canadian Quiz with Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now