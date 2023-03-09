Here Are All The 2023 PUL Team Rosters

The rosters for the 2023 Premier Ultimate League season.
Last week, all twelve Premier Ultimate League teams released their rosters in conjunction with the PUL’s 2023 Player Sponsorship Program. Below, we’ve collected all of the PUL team rosters. Some big names are changing, leaving, and joining teams, plus we get to see the first iteration of the novel Philadelphia Surge expansion club. Now it’s just a question of who will step up to claim this season’s crown with the absence of two-time league champions Medellin Revolution.
East Division
DC Shadow
Portland Rising
New York Gridlock
Philadelphia Surge
Midwest Division
Indy Red
Milwaukee Monarchs
#00 Eileen Duffner
#2 Donna Johnston
#5 Rose Glinka
#6 Jane Zheng
#8 Kristina Geiger
#9 Cassie Brown
#10 Charlette Peyer
#11 Rachel Lensing
#12 Sydney French
#13 Cassie Doody
#14 Lina Montenegro
#17 Caitlin Duffner
#18 Grace Zucchero
#19 Emily Cohen
#22 Alex Ballinger
#23 Allie Mueting
#278 Stef Bugasch Scopoline
#30 Ellen Yu
#32 Mickela Heilicher
#33 Emma Erickson
#34 Kenzie Carpenter
#35 Chelsea Twohig
#42 Ashley Welsh
#44 Hannah Frank
#50 Anna Thorn
#52 Annie Shriver
#64 Rachel Hildebrand
#72 Jacqueline Jarik
#87 Austin Prucha
#88 Claire Kelley
#97 Eileen Fahy Bequette
#99 Dana Demmert
Head Coach Caitlin Murphy
Assistant Coach Nick “DJ” Hwang
Minneapolis Strike
Columbus Pride
South Division
Raleigh Radiance
Austin Torch
#2 Elise Bjork
#4 MC Robbins
#5 Dre Esparza
#7 Shiru Liu
#8 Mindy Radike
#9 Summer Wilson
#10 Gaby Cuina
#12 Annie Ortiz
#13 Julia Schmaltz
#14 Emma Berrigan
#15 Elise Franke
#16 Sarah Levinn
#20 Sanja Stojcic
#22 Sydney Overman
#23 Rachel Yeager
#27 Sierra Jensen
#29 Meghan Rutledge
#30 Kayla Ramiez
#31 Nikki Gilbert
#33 Brianna Stedman
#42 Meg Duffy
#59 Maple Adkins-Threats
#69 Jaime Estes
#77 Kerry Younts
#88 Maddy Easton
#95 Megan Mendieta
#99 Sierra Rimmer
Coach Austin Walker
Coach Bonesaw Kepner
Nashville Nightshade
#2 Jesse Shofner
#3 Metta Devine-Qin
#4 Ashley West
#8 Margie Quinn
#9 Amanda Giles
#10 Tori Taylor
#14 Kayla Ferguson
#16 Emily Branson
#17 Rachel Barr
#18 Morgan Butts
#20 Noel Holmes
#21 Elena Rubino
#22 Rebecca Henley
#23 Grace Fielder
#24 Mia Letteri
#25 Nadine Rowen
#26 Leah Shorb
#27 Katharine Gilbert
#30 Jenn Stewart
#42 Rachel Kramer
#77 Mel Gronske
#87 Amanda Borders
Coach Eli Motycka
Coach Avi Ghitterman
Coach Sam Swenson-Reinhold
Atlanta Soul