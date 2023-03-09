Here Are All The 2023 PUL Team Rosters

The rosters for the 2023 Premier Ultimate League season.

March 9, 2023 by in News with 0 comments

Last week, all twelve Premier Ultimate League teams released their rosters in conjunction with the PUL’s 2023 Player Sponsorship Program. Below, we’ve collected all of the PUL team rosters. Some big names are changing, leaving, and joining teams, plus we get to see the first iteration of the novel Philadelphia Surge expansion club. Now it’s just a question of who will step up to claim this season’s crown with the absence of two-time league champions Medellin Revolution.

East Division

DC Shadow

 

Portland Rising

New York Gridlock

Philadelphia Surge

 

Midwest Division

Indy Red

 

Milwaukee Monarchs

#00 Eileen Duffner
#2 Donna Johnston
#5 Rose Glinka
#6 Jane Zheng
#8 Kristina Geiger
#9 Cassie Brown
#10 Charlette Peyer
#11 Rachel Lensing
#12 Sydney French
#13 Cassie Doody
#14 Lina Montenegro
#17 Caitlin Duffner
#18 Grace Zucchero
#19 Emily Cohen
#22 Alex Ballinger
#23 Allie Mueting
#278 Stef Bugasch Scopoline
#30 Ellen Yu
#32 Mickela Heilicher
#33 Emma Erickson
#34 Kenzie Carpenter
#35 Chelsea Twohig
#42 Ashley Welsh
#44 Hannah Frank
#50 Anna Thorn
#52 Annie Shriver
#64 Rachel Hildebrand
#72 Jacqueline Jarik
#87 Austin Prucha
#88 Claire Kelley
#97 Eileen Fahy Bequette
#99 Dana Demmert

Head Coach Caitlin Murphy
Assistant Coach Nick “DJ” Hwang

Minneapolis Strike

Columbus Pride

South Division

Raleigh Radiance

 

Austin Torch

#2 Elise Bjork
#4 MC Robbins
#5 Dre Esparza
#7 Shiru Liu
#8 Mindy Radike
#9 Summer Wilson
#10 Gaby Cuina
#12 Annie Ortiz
#13 Julia Schmaltz
#14 Emma Berrigan
#15 Elise Franke
#16 Sarah Levinn
#20 Sanja Stojcic
#22 Sydney Overman
#23 Rachel Yeager
#27 Sierra Jensen
#29 Meghan Rutledge
#30 Kayla Ramiez
#31 Nikki Gilbert
#33 Brianna Stedman
#42 Meg Duffy
#59 Maple Adkins-Threats
#69 Jaime Estes
#77 Kerry Younts
#88 Maddy Easton
#95 Megan Mendieta
#99 Sierra Rimmer

Coach Austin Walker
Coach Bonesaw Kepner

Nashville Nightshade

#2 Jesse Shofner
#3 Metta Devine-Qin
#4 Ashley West
#8 Margie Quinn
#9 Amanda Giles
#10 Tori Taylor
#14 Kayla Ferguson
#16 Emily Branson
#17 Rachel Barr
#18 Morgan Butts
#20 Noel Holmes
#21 Elena Rubino
#22 Rebecca Henley
#23 Grace Fielder
#24 Mia Letteri
#25 Nadine Rowen
#26 Leah Shorb
#27 Katharine Gilbert
#30 Jenn Stewart
#42 Rachel Kramer
#77 Mel Gronske
#87 Amanda Borders

Coach Eli Motycka
Coach Avi Ghitterman
Coach Sam Swenson-Reinhold

Atlanta Soul

 

