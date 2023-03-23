Huckin’ Eh: CEIUS, Team Canada Coaches, Carousel City Classic, Northwest Challenge

All things Canadian college ultimate!

More college action! We’re in the thick of the college season as the CEIUS wrapped this past weekend and more Canadian teams make their way south for tournament action! Find out all about on this week’s episode along with some news and notes about Team Canada coaches and Hall of Famers!

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s commentator’s corner! Theo breaks down what he does to deal with games that don’t go to plan. Whether it’s a blow out or a windy game with a million turnovers, find out what he does to keep the broadcast engaging for the fans at home!