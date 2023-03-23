Huckin’ Eh: CEIUS, Team Canada Coaches, Carousel City Classic, Northwest Challenge

All things Canadian college ultimate!

March 23, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

More college action! We’re in the thick of the college season as the CEIUS wrapped this past weekend and more Canadian teams make their way south for tournament action! Find out all about on this week’s episode along with some news and notes about Team Canada coaches and Hall of Famers!

Huckin' Eh: CEIUS, Team Canada Coaches, Carousel City Classic, Northwest Challenge

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, it’s commentator’s corner! Theo breaks down what he does to deal with games that don’t go to plan. Whether it’s a blow out or a windy game with a million turnovers, find out what he does to keep the broadcast engaging for the fans at home!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

