Universe Point: UNC Wilmington vs. Case Western

Which team will end QCTU on a high note?

Sunday’s weather-disrupted Queen City Tune Up schedule gave us an opportunity to film lower bracket games that are usually missed, which is how we found ourselves watching Case Western Reserve and UNC Wilmington in the 5th Place Final. On a contentious final point, Case’s offense sought to score the final goal and finish off their weekend with a win. Did they do it!

Universe Point: UNC Wilmington vs. Case Western | Men’s 5th Place Final

