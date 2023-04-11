Which team will end QCTU on a high note?
April 11, 2023 by Aidan Shapiro-Leighton in Video with 0 comments
Sunday’s weather-disrupted Queen City Tune Up schedule gave us an opportunity to film lower bracket games that are usually missed, which is how we found ourselves watching Case Western Reserve and UNC Wilmington in the 5th Place Final. On a contentious final point, Case’s offense sought to score the final goal and finish off their weekend with a win. Did they do it!
Universe Point: UNC Wilmington vs. Case Western | Men’s 5th Place Final
