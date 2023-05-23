Announcing Event Packs, Streaming Options for the 2023 USA Ultimate D-I College Championships

Ultiworld will be streaming 58 games from College Nationals!
May 23, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood in Other with 0 comments
The Division I College Championships are almost here and we are excited to be announcing more live-streaming coverage than ever before!
This year we’re also offering a brand new way to watch, Event Packs, starting at the 2023 D-I College Championships. Event Packs allow fans, including parents and friends, to purchase single event video coverage without committing to a monthly or annual subscription.
We doubled down on our investment in ultimate video in 2022 and 2023 with the following livestream initiatives:
- Starting with the 2022 Club Championships, we launched the ability to stream up to five different games per round at the biggest tournaments each year
- Our Field Pass stream lets you watch four of our streams at once and in one video feed with commentary – ensuring fans at home catch all the exciting action. Coming to the College Championships this year!
- Increased international coverage, including 2022 Worlds Games and World Club Championships – and we’re partnering with WFDF again in 2023!
- We’re streaming at more tournaments than ever before, and with higher broadcast quality, after growing our video team to three full-time employees.
Subscriptions make it possible for us to fund all the coverage, commentary, and content we publish, whether public or paywalled — and keep pushing to be the best resource for players, coaches, organizers, and fans at all levels of the game. The benefits to subscribing go far beyond video: subscriber-only articles, podcast segments, and Discord community keep you connected with the ultimate community. When we increase subscribers, we increase coverage.
Subscribe today to lock in our best prices – we plan to increase pricing this summer, but you can lock in today’s prices for 12 months by purchasing an annual subscription. D-I College Championships Event Packs will go on sale on Thursday, May 25th.
Here are the different video-based subscription plans we’re offering:
**Note for Full Plan subscribers: Unlike in 2022, in order to enjoy Premium Access to Field Pass, with separate full-screen livestreams of each game featured on Field Pass, you will need to upgrade to a Plus Plan or purchase the Event Pack. All Full Plan subscribers at the College Championships can enjoy Basic Access to Field Pass, which features a single split-screen livestream of 2+ simultaneous games.
Ultiworld will be providing five games of coverage per round throughout pool play and prequarters; all eight quarterfinals will be livestreamed. For coverage of the semifinals and finals, you’ll need to tune into ESPN+ (semis) and ESPNU (finals). The full streaming schedule will be out tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24th!