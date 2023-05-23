Announcing Event Packs, Streaming Options for the 2023 USA Ultimate D-I College Championships

Ultiworld will be streaming 58 games from College Nationals!

The Division I College Championships are almost here and we are excited to be announcing more live-streaming coverage than ever before!

This year we’re also offering a brand new way to watch, Event Packs, starting at the 2023 D-I College Championships. Event Packs allow fans, including parents and friends, to purchase single event video coverage without committing to a monthly or annual subscription.

We doubled down on our investment in ultimate video in 2022 and 2023 with the following livestream initiatives:

Starting with the 2022 Club Championships, we launched the ability to stream up to five different games per round at the biggest tournaments each year

at the biggest tournaments each year Our Field Pass stream lets you watch four of our streams at once and in one video feed with commentary – ensuring fans at home catch all the exciting action. Coming to the College Championships this year!

lets you watch four of our streams at once and in one video feed with commentary – ensuring fans at home catch all the exciting action. Coming to the College Championships this year! Increased international coverage , including 2022 Worlds Games and World Club Championships – and we’re partnering with WFDF again in 2023!

, including 2022 Worlds Games and World Club Championships – and we’re partnering with WFDF again in 2023! We’re streaming at more tournaments than ever before, and with higher broadcast quality, after growing our video team to three full-time employees.

Subscriptions make it possible for us to fund all the coverage, commentary, and content we publish, whether public or paywalled — and keep pushing to be the best resource for players, coaches, organizers, and fans at all levels of the game. The benefits to subscribing go far beyond video: subscriber-only articles, podcast segments, and Discord community keep you connected with the ultimate community. When we increase subscribers, we increase coverage.

Subscribe today to lock in our best prices – we plan to increase pricing this summer, but you can lock in today’s prices for 12 months by purchasing an annual subscription. D-I College Championships Event Packs will go on sale on Thursday, May 25th.

Here are the different video-based subscription plans we’re offering:

**Note for Full Plan subscribers: Unlike in 2022, in order to enjoy Premium Access to Field Pass, with separate full-screen livestreams of each game featured on Field Pass, you will need to upgrade to a Plus Plan or purchase the Event Pack. All Full Plan subscribers at the College Championships can enjoy Basic Access to Field Pass, which features a single split-screen livestream of 2+ simultaneous games.

Ultiworld will be providing five games of coverage per round throughout pool play and prequarters; all eight quarterfinals will be livestreamed. For coverage of the semifinals and finals, you’ll need to tune into ESPN+ (semis) and ESPNU (finals). The full streaming schedule will be out tomorrow, Wednesday, May 24th!