Better Box Score Metrics: WUL Week 5-6 EDGE

Our first take on league MVP.

Approaching the season’s homestretch, who are the leading MVP candidates?

Two-thirds of the WUL schedule has now been played, which makes this a good time to crank up the BBSM MVP machine and identify leading All-WUL candidates. First, however, let’s cover Weeks 5 and 6, which involved all six teams playing at least one game.

San Diego has played five games, Bay Area has played three, and the rest have played four. In such a short schedule, the differences can complicate comparative analysis, but we can manage.

First, we’ll cover Weeks 5 and 6, which involved all six teams playing at least one game. The “dog bites man” story is that Kaela Helton had the single best EDGE performance — not only of these two weekends but the whole season — in San Diego’s comeback win over Arizona in Week 5. The “man bites dog” story is that in Week 6, she didn’t even finish on the leaderboard, the first time all season she was not in the top two. (Is this too much foreshadowing for the MVP discussion?). It’s an odd quirk that 11 of top 14 scores were generated in Week 5 (Table 1).