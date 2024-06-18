Deep Look LIVE: Windmill Recap, PUL Championship Weekend Preview

Could the TOKAY Super Team win Worlds?

Charlie and Keith recap a wet and wild weekend at Windmill, before diving into College Awards chatter and reviewing who won the college nationals fantasy challenges. Then they look ahead to this weekend’s PUL Championships, and discuss who the favorites are and whether Austin can continue to shake things up.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Charlie and Keith take stock of the UFA as we enter the back half of the season and discuss current title favorites.