Breaking down the start of an exciting club season!
July 1, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith discuss some UFA news as well as give a full division by division breakdown of the upcoming club season!
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday July 2nd at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: Club Season Preview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Keith and Charlie give their way too early club finalist picks! Starting directly after the show.
Bonus Content for Deep Look LIVE: Club Season Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!