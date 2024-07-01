Deep Look LIVE: Club Season Preview

Breaking down the start of an exciting club season!

Charlie and Keith discuss some UFA news as well as give a full division by division breakdown of the upcoming club season!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday July 2nd at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: Club Season Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Keith and Charlie give their way too early club finalist picks! Starting directly after the show.