St. Olaf’s Will Brandt Wins the 2024 Donovan Award

After OPOTY and POTY recognitions and a national title, Will Brandt, one of the division's most storied players, collects another piece of hardware

St. Olaf’s Will Brandt was named the winner of the 2024 Donovan Award Wednesday night. He becomes the first-ever player from St. Olaf and the North Central region to win the award.

With this Award, Brandt cements his legacy as one of the best players ever to play D-III ultimate. Brandt has made a significant impact starting with his first season, when he won Rookie of the Year along with a second-team All-American. Since then, he has won OPOTY twice, All-American three times, and the POTY this year. Brandt was the star player for the ‘Zerks as he led the Northfield squad to their first-ever championship. Totaling 30/84A/20D over the last three years, Brandt has been an unstoppable force on all sides of the disc, with his sweet skies, dimeball throws, and ability to shake off defenders.

Brandt’s accolades began even before college, when he played on an Edina High School team that won a state championship and was a finalist for at the High School National Invite, along with playing with the Minnesota YCC team Superior. Since then he has made a name for himself in club and semi-pro, starring for Sub Zero and the Wind Chill. Additionally, Brandt was invited to the USA U24 and WUC National Team tryouts.

Many predicted last year that Brandt would take home the Donovan in 2024 due to being the division’s most decorated and talked about player, so it’s no surprise that his video has the most views of any Donovan video since 2018. You can watch it below, and congratulations once again to Will Brandt on winning the 2024 Donovan Award!

St. Olaf Will Brandt Donovan Video