Huckin’ Eh: CUC GM Recap, Quebec and Ontario Regionals Previews

Canadian Regionals are here!

July 5, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

The time has come! It’s time to decide who will go to nationals from Ontario and Quebec. Find out all about the teams that are going and who he has gotten getting bids to the Big Dance! Before that, he breaks down what happened at Grand Masters Nationals and the inaugural winners.

**Editor’s note ** Theo adds in the list of Ontario mixed teams he has going to Nationals at the very end of the episode.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin' Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin' Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

