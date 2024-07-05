Huckin’ Eh: CUC GM Recap, Quebec and Ontario Regionals Previews

Canadian Regionals are here!

The time has come! It’s time to decide who will go to nationals from Ontario and Quebec. Find out all about the teams that are going and who he has gotten getting bids to the Big Dance! Before that, he breaks down what happened at Grand Masters Nationals and the inaugural winners.

**Editor’s note ** Theo adds in the list of Ontario mixed teams he has going to Nationals at the very end of the episode.

Huckin’ Eh: CUC GM Recap, Quebec and Ontario Regionals Previews

