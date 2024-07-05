Ultiworld’s 2024 D-I & D-III College Awards Voting Breakdown

How our staff voted in the 2024 College Awards.

July 5, 2024 by in Awards with 0 comments
UCSB’s Laura Blume puts the finishing touches on a roofing project at SBI 2024. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Now that we’ve completed announcing our official 2024 College Awards we wanted to pull the curtain back a little bit to give our subscribers a look at how all votes shook out for each award.

Each year, we invite all division reporters, staff writers, and editors to submit a ballot for each division. The exact process for tallying votes and naming recipients has evolved over time.

For each of the individual awards, we asked our contributors to submit a podium of first, second, and third place, and optionally, fourth, and fifth place. When our totals get tallied, players received five points for a first place vote, four for a second place vote, three for a third place vote, and so on.

Our Player of the Year voting has been combined with the All-American voting: the top vote-getter becomes the Player of the Year and the next two runner-ups are also decided through this methodology. The Player of the Year is ineligible to win other awards. In addition, we have instituted a new rule, which we affectionately call the “Kami Rule”1: a player can only appear once per year on the Offensive, Defensive, and Breakout podiums; in some cases, Rookie will also be exclusive, based on staff judgment. Players will be placed wherever they are the highest voted, subject to the same voting tiebreakers. This decision was made in order to recognize a variety of individuals, as there are so many players deserving of praise for their play.

For our All-American teams, each contributor submitted a ranked list of their top 21 players — three full teams in order to help differentiate around the margins — with a first place vote earning 21 points and descending from there. In the event of any ties, the first tiebreaker is the number of ballots a player appeared on and the second tiebreaker is who received the highest vote (i.e., most first place votes). Where there was still a tie, the editors made the final decision.

Below are the full results of our 2024 D-I & D-III College Awards.

D-III Women’s Division

This year, we received four ballots for our D-III women’s division awards.

 

D-III Women's Div. 2024 POTY & All-American

Player (Team)Total Voting Points1st Team Votes2nd Team Votes3rd Team Votes
Julianna Galian (Portland)63300
Gemma Munck (Whitman)58300
Rowan Dong (Carleton)58300
Claire Lee (Macalester)52300
Zoe Costanza (Haverford/Bryn Mawr)52300
Keziah Wilde (Middlebury)50300
Frankie Saraniti (Carleton)44210
Hayden Ashley (Portland)43120
Emily Mulhern (St. Olaf)35030
Mallori Boddy (Portland)35030
Laine O'Neill (Davenport)27021
Bella Steedly (Wellesley)25012
Maddy Brown (Carleton)25021
Erica Collin (St. Olaf)22020
Jamie Eldridge (Mount Holyoke)22021
Audrey Stineman (Portland)20021
Victoria Green (Union)19003
Clara Morton (Haverford/Bryn Mawr)11011
Molly Horstman Olson (Carleton)11002
Scout Noble (Wesleyan)7003
Yasmin Banares (Davenport)5001
Ellie McDonald (St. Olaf)4002
Claire Torgelson (Grinnell)2001
Sophie Diliberti (Macalester)2001
Sarah Rifkin (Middlebury)1001

  1. After Kami Groom’s 2023 award performance. 

Ultiworld’s 2024 D-I & D-III College Awards Voting Breakdown is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

