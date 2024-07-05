Ultiworld’s 2024 D-I & D-III College Awards Voting Breakdown

How our staff voted in the 2024 College Awards.

Now that we’ve completed announcing our official 2024 College Awards we wanted to pull the curtain back a little bit to give our subscribers a look at how all votes shook out for each award.

Each year, we invite all division reporters, staff writers, and editors to submit a ballot for each division. The exact process for tallying votes and naming recipients has evolved over time.

For each of the individual awards, we asked our contributors to submit a podium of first, second, and third place, and optionally, fourth, and fifth place. When our totals get tallied, players received five points for a first place vote, four for a second place vote, three for a third place vote, and so on.

Our Player of the Year voting has been combined with the All-American voting: the top vote-getter becomes the Player of the Year and the next two runner-ups are also decided through this methodology. The Player of the Year is ineligible to win other awards. In addition, we have instituted a new rule, which we affectionately call the “Kami Rule”1: a player can only appear once per year on the Offensive, Defensive, and Breakout podiums; in some cases, Rookie will also be exclusive, based on staff judgment. Players will be placed wherever they are the highest voted, subject to the same voting tiebreakers. This decision was made in order to recognize a variety of individuals, as there are so many players deserving of praise for their play.

For our All-American teams, each contributor submitted a ranked list of their top 21 players — three full teams in order to help differentiate around the margins — with a first place vote earning 21 points and descending from there. In the event of any ties, the first tiebreaker is the number of ballots a player appeared on and the second tiebreaker is who received the highest vote (i.e., most first place votes). Where there was still a tie, the editors made the final decision.

Below are the full results of our 2024 D-I & D-III College Awards.

D-III Women’s Division

This year, we received four ballots for our D-III women’s division awards.

D-III Women's Div. 2024 POTY & All-American

Player (Team) Total Voting Points 1st Team Votes 2nd Team Votes 3rd Team Votes Julianna Galian (Portland) 63 3 0 0 Gemma Munck (Whitman) 58 3 0 0 Rowan Dong (Carleton) 58 3 0 0 Claire Lee (Macalester) 52 3 0 0 Zoe Costanza (Haverford/Bryn Mawr) 52 3 0 0 Keziah Wilde (Middlebury) 50 3 0 0 Frankie Saraniti (Carleton) 44 2 1 0 Hayden Ashley (Portland) 43 1 2 0 Emily Mulhern (St. Olaf) 35 0 3 0 Mallori Boddy (Portland) 35 0 3 0 Laine O'Neill (Davenport) 27 0 2 1 Bella Steedly (Wellesley) 25 0 1 2 Maddy Brown (Carleton) 25 0 2 1 Erica Collin (St. Olaf) 22 0 2 0 Jamie Eldridge (Mount Holyoke) 22 0 2 1 Audrey Stineman (Portland) 20 0 2 1 Victoria Green (Union) 19 0 0 3 Clara Morton (Haverford/Bryn Mawr) 11 0 1 1 Molly Horstman Olson (Carleton) 11 0 0 2 Scout Noble (Wesleyan) 7 0 0 3 Yasmin Banares (Davenport) 5 0 0 1 Ellie McDonald (St. Olaf) 4 0 0 2 Claire Torgelson (Grinnell) 2 0 0 1 Sophie Diliberti (Macalester) 2 0 0 1 Sarah Rifkin (Middlebury) 1 0 0 1