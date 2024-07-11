2024 WFDF World Junior Ultimate Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

69 games will be streamed!

We are just over a week away from the WFDF 2024 World Junior Ultimate Championships! 42 teams across three divisions will compete for gold in Birmingham, UK.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action from July 21st to 27th from the UK. Follow along on the WJUC Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the week.

More World Junior Ultimate Championships Coverage Than Ever

In partnership with WFDF, we are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s World Junior Ultimate Championships! 69 games will be broadcasted from three different showcase pitches at the Birmingham City University. All of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be streamed.

The U20 commentary team is comprised of four veterans of European and international play-by-play and analysis: Lorcán Murray, Hannah Pendlebury, Geegee Morrison, and Liam Grant.

How to Watch

There are two primary ways to get access to the WJUC livestreams: with an Ultiworld subscription or an Event Pack.

Here are the specific options:

Standard Subscription ($12.99/mo): Access to streams from Field 1 [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

[and many other Ultiworld benefits] All-Access Subscription ($19.99/mo): Access to streams from Fields 1, 2, & 3 [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

[and many other Ultiworld benefits] WJUC Event Pack ($19.99, one time charge): Access to streams from Fields 1, 2, & 3

Please note that Field 1 will feature full showcase streams featuring multiple cameras and commentary; Fields 2 and 3 will feature single camera All-Access streams with natural sound only.

All livestreams will be immediately available as VOD; subscribers have access to the games for as long as they are subscribed. Event Pack purchasers will have lifetime access to the WJUC games in their Pack.

Current Standard subscribers can upgrade their plan to All-Access and only pay the difference in the monthly/annual price.

Are There Free Streams from the World Junior Ultimate Championships?

Yes, there are daily free games from Sunday to Friday at WJUC! Here is the schedule of games that will be broadcasted on the Ultiworld YouTube channel (all times BST):

Sunday, July 21st, 12:30 PM: Germany v. Great Britain (Women’s)

Monday, July 22nd, 4:30 PM: Canada v. Japan (Open)

Tuesday, July 23rd, 9:30 AM: Power Pool (Mixed)

Wednesday, July 24th, 11:30 AM: Power Pool (Women’s)

Thursday, July 25th, 11:30 AM: Quarterfinal (Mixed)

Friday, July 26th, 3 PM: Bronze Medal Match (Open)

Full WJUC Broadcast Schedule