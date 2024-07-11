Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Recaps, BC Seniors Regionals Preview

Canadian Championships are around the corner!

Find out who qualified! Lots of bids were handed out in BC, Quebec and Ontario this past weekend. Hear all about it in the main event as Theo discusses which teams made it and where he went right and wrong in his picks. In the other main event, listen to a preview of BC Senior Regionals and hear Theo make his picks.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo gives you another look at CUC, as the bids in Ontario, Quebec and BC (Juniors) have been finalized!