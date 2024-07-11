Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Recaps, BC Seniors Regionals Preview

Canadian Championships are around the corner!

July 11, 2024

Find out who qualified! Lots of bids were handed out in BC, Quebec and Ontario this past weekend. Hear all about it in the main event as Theo discusses which teams made it and where he went right and wrong in his picks. In the other main event, listen to a preview of BC Senior Regionals and hear Theo make his picks.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo gives you another look at CUC, as the bids in Ontario, Quebec and BC (Juniors) have been finalized!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

