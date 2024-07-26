Mailbag: Hungary v. Singapore, WJUC Finals Lines, Updated UFA Odds

Junior Worlds gold medal matches are tomorrow!

You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

Q: The Hungary/Singapore mixed bronze medal match at World Juniors was, uh, something. At more than 3 hours with two extended spirit timeouts and a final score of 8-7, that surely has to be the longest, ugliest game of ultimate in the modern era, right? Are there any takeaways from this monstrosity?

– Paul O.

A: My favorite part of this game was the one hour long point. Yes, the penultimate point lasted literally one hour long. My god.