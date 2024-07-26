Junior Worlds gold medal matches are tomorrow!
July 26, 2024 by Charlie Eisenhood in Opinion with 0 comments
You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.
Q: The Hungary/Singapore mixed bronze medal match at World Juniors was, uh, something. At more than 3 hours with two extended spirit timeouts and a final score of 8-7, that surely has to be the longest, ugliest game of ultimate in the modern era, right? Are there any takeaways from this monstrosity?
– Paul O.
A: My favorite part of this game was the one hour long point. Yes, the penultimate point lasted literally one hour long. My god.
Mailbag: Hungary v. Singapore, WJUC Finals Lines, Updated UFA Odds is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!