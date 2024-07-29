Deep Look LIVE: France over USA, Boston over New York; US Open Preview

Breaking down the spicy action from World Juniors!

July 29, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith discuss the exciting conclusion to the World Junior Ultimate Championships and bring in legendary commentator Tom Styles to break it all down. After the break they touch on the stunning Boston win over New York in the UFA Playoffs and preview the upcoming US Open!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday July 30th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: France over USA, Boston over New York; US Open Preview

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Charlie and Keith the burning question of which country is the next challenger for best Ultimate powerhouse! Starting directly after the show.

