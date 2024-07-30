2024 US Open: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

28 games will be broadcasted from this year's US Open!

We are three days away from the 2024 US Open tournament in Aurora, Colorado! The best teams in the country — and some national teams on the #RoadToWorlds — are converging to compete for the highest club season prize outside of the USAU National Championships.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the US Open Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. It all starts Friday, August 2nd, LIVE on Ultiworld!

All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

How To Watch

There are multiple ways to get access to the US Open livestreams:

– Get an Ultiworld All-Access subscription. You’ll get access to every game from the event (and the Youth Club Championships!), along with a host of other Ultiworld benefits.

– Get a US Open Event Pack. You’ll get lifetime access to every game from the event. Event Packs do not come with additional Ultiworld subscriber benefits.

– Get an Ultiworld Standard subscription. Only interested in the showcase games? You can get access with an Ultiworld Standard subscription, along with a host of other Ultiworld benefits. Does NOT include All-Access games.

– Get a Club Team Pack for your entire team to get access, with early bird pricing available through July 31st.

Full Broadcast Schedule



