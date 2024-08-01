Huckin’ Eh: WJUC and CUCM Recaps ft. Danie Proby

Danie comes back to talk WJUC and Masters!

The band is back together! Give a big Huckin’ Eh welcome to Danie as she comes on the pod to break down WJUC and CUC Masters! In the news, hear about OJCUP, SFI and the upcoming US Open tournament in Colorado where all three Team Canada senior teams will be in attendance.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo shares about his time at CUC Masters as a player and guest commentator!