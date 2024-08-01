Huckin’ Eh: WJUC and CUCM Recaps ft. Danie Proby

Danie comes back to talk WJUC and Masters!

August 1, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The band is back together! Give a big Huckin’ Eh welcome to Danie as she comes on the pod to break down WJUC and CUC Masters! In the news, hear about OJCUP, SFI and the upcoming US Open tournament in Colorado where all three Team Canada senior teams will be in attendance.

Huckin’ Eh: WJUC and CUCM Recaps ft. Danie Proby

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo shares about his time at CUC Masters as a player and guest commentator!

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: WJUC and CUCM Recaps ft. Danie Proby is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: WJUC and CUCM Recaps ft. Danie Proby"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh: WJUC and CUCM Recaps ft. Danie Proby
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Inside look at CUC Masters
    Subscriber podcast
  • Better Box Score Metrics: A Win-Shares Approach to MVP; Playoffs Round 1 EDGE Results [UFA Playoff Round 1, 2024]
    Subscriber article
  • Out the Back: 2nd Strongest Ultimate Country
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now