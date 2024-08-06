Israeli Teams Barred from European Youth Ultimate Championships by Belgian Officials After Stadium Vandalized

A satellite field designated for only Israel games was vandalized overnight.

Due to begin today in Ghent, Belgium, the European Youth Ultimate Championships — a yearly competition for players under the age of 17 — was set to feature teams from 11 countries across three divisions. However, the event did not start as planned at Blaarmeersen Sports and Recreation Park.

Israel sent two teams to Belgium, competing in the open and mixed divisions. In the build-up to the event, it was determined by officials from the city of Ghent and the European Ultimate Federation, the tournament organizer, that local protests of Israel’s involvement could be possible “due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.” According to an official statement issued by the Mayor of Ghent, this could include boycotting of games and other protests.

With concern about protests in mind, Israel’s games were moved to a satellite site in nearby De Pinte, a separate municipality, at Sportspark Moerkensheide. However, the venue was vandalized overnight, according to city officials and Belgian newspaper De Standaard.

“Pro-Palestinian activists defaced the sports complex buildings with red paint and the message “BOYCOTT ISRAHELL NOW!” according to the Mayor’s office.

The EUF and local authorities postponed all games today, and EUF announced this evening that the Israeli delegation would no longer be permitted to take part in the tournament. The statement says that “numerous attempts” were made “to make EYUC possible for all countries to participate,” but that the decision had been taken out of its hands by local authorities.

The statement by the Mayor of Ghent goes into further detail on the decision-making process. After mentioning a potential increase in the risk of terrorism, the presence of “armed escorts” with the Israeli delegation, and the recent history of protests and disorder, the statement reads: “From the previous overview, it is undeniably clear that there is a very real possibility of actions occurring if an Israeli team participates in a European championship, with all the associated consequences. Considering this, it is evident that public order and the safety of spectators and participants cannot be guaranteed if the tournament were to take place at Blaarmeersen in the presence of an Israeli delegation.”

“We strongly condemn this vandalism and will do everything we can to help identify the perpetrators,” said Lieve Van Lancker, acting mayor of De Pinte. “However, given these facts, our local police also consider that there are too many uncertain factors to guarantee the safety of those present during the sports tournament on our territory.”

The statement says that officials have learned that the Israeli delegation “intends to disregard safety issues, despite being well aware of the situation, and still plans to attend the tournament.” EUF has therefore been “instructed to prevent the Israeli delegation from participating, both at the Blaarmeersen grounds in Ghent and at Moerkensheide in De Pinte.” There are further instructions that no flags, clothing, pamphlets, or any other materials can be present at the site that reference the conflict. It is confirmed that local police will be present to “oversee compliance” to the orders.

The tournament will now begin at 12 PM local time tomorrow with a modified schedule. All teams have been told to prepare as though they will be playing in that slot, with the schedule sent to teams at 9 AM local time.

“EUF and EFDF recognizes this situation is sad, disappointing, and unfortunate, and we know that all players have come to Ghent to focus on playing ultimate, to make new friends, and to create memories to last a lifetime,” wrote the EUF in a statement. “We ask each and every participant, our ultimate community, and all supporters to respect this decision and to show good spirit both on and off the field to continue to promote youth development within our sport.”

The Israel Flying Disc Association released the following statement:

We are mad,

We are mad because we see this as a political decision and not a security related one. Our security detail repeatedly say that there is no risk in us coming to any of the fields.

We are mad because the tournament was so eager to take up a role in preventing a team in participating or spectating the tournament, just because of their nationality, which is discrimination by definition.

We are mad because the official letter from the mayor puts part of the blame on the other teams by stating they are afraid that matches will be boycotted.

We are sad because we need to spend this morning explaining to 15 year old boys and girls why the sport they love so much and is a sport that accepts anyone, from any race and origin, is having a competition where one specific nationality is not allowed to participate, and still the competition continues. Moreover, it is absurd that the Ghent police won’t do anything to make sure the event is secured and safe for everyone but will be there to ensure that no Israeli – 15 year olds girls and boys would be able to even get into the event. The event organizers are even preventing us from arriving at the venue to contest the decision.

This is exactly the opposite of Ultimate as a sport that communicates disagreements. This is discrimination.

This story was updated to include the IFDA statement and correct a spelling mistake.