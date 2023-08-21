EuroZone: EYUC Recap and EUCF Qualifiers!

Who are the young stars of Europe?

Sean speaks with Stefan Rappazzo about what happened at the European Youth Ultimate Championships and who the main players to watch in the next few years are. They chat a bit about EUC and Stef’s thoughts on what happened in Limerick, then about about the upcoming qualifiers for EUCF across Europe next week and about the club season so far.

EuroZone: EYUC Recap and EUCF Qualifiers!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Follow Eurozone on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram