EuroZone: EYUC Recap and EUCF Qualifiers!

Who are the young stars of Europe?

August 21, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean speaks with Stefan Rappazzo about what happened at the European Youth Ultimate Championships and who the main players to watch in the next few years are. They chat a bit about EUC and Stef’s thoughts on what happened in Limerick, then about about the upcoming qualifiers for EUCF across Europe next week and about the club season so far.

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

