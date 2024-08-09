Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Preview

CUC Juniors is coming up!

It’s time to crown junior champions! All eyes are set on Ottawa as 24 teams in both the open and women’s division are set to battle for junior ultimate supremacy! Learn about each team, and find out who Theo has winning it all. Before that in the news, Theo shares about his time at the US Open and how each Team Canada team performed.

Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo Theo discusses his time in Colorado at the US Open!