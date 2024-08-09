CUC Juniors is coming up!
August 9, 2024 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
It’s time to crown junior champions! All eyes are set on Ottawa as 24 teams in both the open and women’s division are set to battle for junior ultimate supremacy! Learn about each team, and find out who Theo has winning it all. Before that in the news, Theo shares about his time at the US Open and how each Team Canada team performed.
Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Preview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo Theo discusses his time in Colorado at the US Open!
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!