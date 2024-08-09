Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Preview

CUC Juniors is coming up!

August 9, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

It’s time to crown junior champions! All eyes are set on Ottawa as 24 teams in both the open and women’s division are set to battle for junior ultimate supremacy! Learn about each team, and find out who Theo has winning it all. Before that in the news, Theo shares about his time at the US Open and how each Team Canada team performed.

Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo Theo discusses his time in Colorado at the US Open!

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Preview"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Club Power Rankings [8/9/24]
    article with bonus content
  • Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Inside look at US Open
    Subscriber podcast
  • Out the Back: Ultimate Frisbee Olympics Ideas
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now