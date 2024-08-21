US Open Final Game Recaps

Catch up on the US Open Finals!

August 21, 2024 by in News with 0 comments

Watch the 2024 US Open Club Championships Final Game Recaps! And make sure to check out all of our coverage of the US Open in our video library!

Women’s

Men’s

Mixed

  Lindsay Soo
    Lindsay Soo

    Lindsay Soo is a video editor and producer for Ultiworld based in North Carolina. They have been playing competitively since 2012 and coaching since 2018. Their experience includes from D-III and D-I College, Club, Semi-Professional, and International competition. On Twitter and Instagram @soonami14, @soo_digital_media

