Under the Tent [August 27, 2024]

In our new coaching column, top coaches offer advice for reader-submitted questions. In this special edition, rather than responding to questions, Tiina offers coaching advice and shares observations from NUTC camp sessions.

The hub of activity at the National Ultimate Training Camp is our large centralized tent. Our trainer, counselors and staff live there for seven hours every day, sometimes joined by campers, parents and ex-staff who visit with their toddlers. The tent is busy, often messy and sometimes magical.

Over the years, this common space has morphed into a sort of think tank, or think tent, if you will. When you gather people who dearly love our sport, and who constantly are thinking about ultimate minutiae as well as the big picture, good ideas are bound to form. The tent has been the birthplace of the Ultimate Coaches and Players Conference, 99 Days of Ultimate Women and the Global Ultimate Training School, as well as untold articles for Ultiworld.

We now invite Ultiworld subscribers to join us under the tent. Send us your questions and we will find one of our tent dwellers to answer them every month. Sometimes we will have more than one answer, as we don’t always agree about everything under the tent, just like in the real world of ultimate.

This edition will be a little different. Since I spent three weeks in July actually under the tent at NUTC, I am going to share what I and others observed from our vantage point. We offer this subjective snapshot of where youth ultimate is and where it may be going.

Every generation of players seems more advanced than the last. One of our counselors, Sam Greenwood, returned after a five-year hiatus. He thought that campers were much more skilled throwers now than in 2017. “[They were] seamlessly fitting together 4-throw sequences on the first day of camp with people they’ve never played with before,” he said.