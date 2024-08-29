The long awaited WUC is here!
Time to take on the world! Theo gives you all you need to know about the upcoming WUC tournament taking place in Australia. Learn more about each Team Canada team and the squads in their way from reaching international glory.
Huckin’ Eh: World Ultimate Championships Preview
