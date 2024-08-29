Huckin’ Eh: World Ultimate Championships Preview

The long awaited WUC is here!

August 29, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Time to take on the world! Theo gives you all you need to know about the upcoming WUC tournament taking place in Australia. Learn more about each Team Canada team and the squads in their way from reaching international glory.

Huckin’ Eh: World Ultimate Championships Preview

  Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

