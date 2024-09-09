Deep Look LIVE: World Ultimate Championships, Pro Champs Recap

The biggest event in ultimate has finally come to a end.

September 9, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Keith is Joined by Edward Stephens to discuss the exciting conclusion of the World Ultimate Championships and the implications for the broader context of international ultimate. After the break, they touch on results from the Pro Championships and a shocking sectionals result.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday September 10th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

