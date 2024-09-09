The biggest event in ultimate has finally come to a end.
September 9, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Edward Stephens
Keith is Joined by Edward Stephens to discuss the exciting conclusion of the World Ultimate Championships and the implications for the broader context of international ultimate. After the break, they touch on results from the Pro Championships and a shocking sectionals result.
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday September 10th at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: World Ultimate Championships, Pro Champs Recap
