Deep Look LIVE: Club Regionals Preview

Club Regionals is coming up!

Charlie and Keith preview club regionals! They rank the regions by excitement and discuss favorites to win and dark horses to steal bids to nationals.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday September 17th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, where Charlie gives his on the ground impressions of the World Ultimate Championships! Starting directly after the show.