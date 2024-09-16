Deep Look LIVE: Club Regionals Preview

Club Regionals is coming up!

September 16, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith preview club regionals! They rank the regions by excitement and discuss favorites to win and dark horses to steal bids to nationals.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday September 17th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, where Charlie gives his on the ground impressions of the World Ultimate Championships! Starting directly after the show.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

