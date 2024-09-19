Huckin’ Eh: WUC Recap ft. Hannah Pendlebury, Steeltown and CQUUC Previews

Talking about Canadians down under with Hannah Pendlebury!

A special guest comes on the show! After a couple of weeks off, the Huckin’ Eh Podcast returns with a full episode. WUC commentator Hannah Pendlebury joins Theo to dicuss Worlds and all three Canadian teams. Get perspective from someone who had boots on the ground in Australia. In the news, Theo talks US regionals and in the second main event, hear about the two university tournaments happening this weekend.

Huckin’ Eh: WUC Recap ft. Hannah Pendlebury, Steeltown and CQUUC previews

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo and Hannah make their own 8-person teams as they predict who will make Team Canada World Games!