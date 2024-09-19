Huckin’ Eh: WUC Recap ft. Hannah Pendlebury, Steeltown and CQUUC Previews

Talking about Canadians down under with Hannah Pendlebury!

September 19, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

A special guest comes on the show! After a couple of weeks off, the Huckin’ Eh Podcast returns with a full episode. WUC commentator Hannah Pendlebury joins Theo to dicuss Worlds and all three Canadian teams. Get perspective from someone who had boots on the ground in Australia. In the news, Theo talks US regionals and in the second main event, hear about the two university tournaments happening this weekend.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo and Hannah make their own 8-person teams as they predict who will make Team Canada World Games!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

