Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Recap, Iris ft. Nina Heloir & Marie Levesque, Uni Series

Theo talks to Iris and gets his French on!

Pack your bags for San Diego! Find out what Canadians teams have qualified for USA Club Nationals! Theo then has the chance to chat in English and a bit of French with Nina Heloir and Marie Levesque of Iris as they talk about their return to nationals. Finally, discover which teams have qualified for CUUC and listen to a preview of the upcoming regional tournaments.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo makes his early finals picks in both women’s and open for CUUC D-I!