Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Recap, Iris ft. Nina Heloir & Marie Levesque, Uni Series

Theo talks to Iris and gets his French on!

September 26, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Pack your bags for San Diego! Find out what Canadians teams have qualified for USA Club Nationals! Theo then has the chance to chat in English and a bit of French with Nina Heloir and Marie Levesque of Iris as they talk about their return to nationals. Finally, discover which teams have qualified for CUUC and listen to a preview of the upcoming regional tournaments.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo makes his early finals picks in both women’s and open for CUUC D-I!

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

