Huckin’ Eh: Uni Tourneys Recap

Theo talks all things Uni!

October 3, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

The CUUC field is taking shape! Find out who qualified from tourneys across Canada this past weekend!

Huckin’ Eh: Uni Tourneys Recap

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where Theo makes his picks post-regional tourneys finals picks for CUUC D-I!

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Uni Tourneys Recap is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: Uni Tourneys Recap"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh: Uni Tourneys Recap
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Slightly Less Early CUUC Picks
    Subscriber podcast
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: NBA Player Comps
    Subscriber podcast
  • Sideline Talk: Jonathan “Goose” Helton [Ep. 47]
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now