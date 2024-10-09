USA Ultimate Hires Kevin Erlenbach, a USA Hockey Executive, as Next CEO

Tom Crawford's tenure will end after 15 years at the head of the organization.

On Monday, USA Ultimate announced the selection of the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer. Kevin Erlenbach, who served at USA Hockey for over 18 years and in upper management for most of his tenure, will succeed Tom Crawford, who served in the role for 15 years, as the next USAU CEO.

Erlenbach leaves a position as the Assistant Executive Director of Membership at USA Hockey (USAH), the national governing body for ice hockey. He presided over 12 years of modest membership growth at USAH: total membership was up 10.6% from 2012 to 2024, while youth membership, with the backdrop of declining youth sports participation, was up 11.5% in that span. Notably, USAH has more than 25 times as many youth members (~389K) as USAU (~15K).

Erlenbach, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sport Enterprise and Marketing from Bowling Green University, was unanimously approved by the USAU Board of Directors after a search committee considered over 170 applicants.

“I am excited to have Kevin on board for this new chapter of USA Ultimate,” USAU Board Member and member of the search committee DeAnna Ball said in a statement. “Kevin’s experience will allow him to come in and immediately support our strategic plan with an emphasis on growing our youth, local, and grassroots communities. He is eager to learn more about our members and stakeholders and begin engaging with the staff on the hard work they take on every day, all while keeping DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] at the forefront of everything we do.”

Erlenbach enters USAU in a transitional period. The organization is still recovering from the sport’s nearly complete halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new strategic plan, unveiled earlier this year, sets a different course more focused on youth development and collaboration with local disc organizations than on getting into the Olympics and seeking more external recognition for the sport.

USAU’s news release highlights key areas where Erlenbach has experience — growing female participation, driving new member growth, building partnerships with local and regional organizations, maintaining a connection with the sport’s professional league (NHL), and leading DEI initiatives. His USAH bio says that he “oversees all membership servicing, growth initiatives, diversity & inclusion efforts, volunteer development, as well as disabled and adult hockey” in his role.

“The opportunity to join this amazing community is the thrill of a lifetime,” said Erlenbach in a statement. “Ultimate’s core values, Spirit of the Game, and culture of providing a sporting community that makes sure there is space for every person, was something that matched my personal ethos. I am a strong believer that sport is culture’s greatest classroom and unifying force. The high character and passion of the people I’ve already met and am learning about with the board, staff, stakeholders and membership, made me want to become an influential part of this rapidly evolving community.”

Tom Crawford will step down as CEO having overseen a doubling in youth memberships, more than 50% overall membership growth, significant revenue growth, a name change from the Ultimate Players’ Association to USA Ultimate, the creation of the Triple Crown Tour, the overhaul of the college division and establishing of Division III college play, and getting recognition from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

However, ultimate’s Olympic push for the Los Angeles 2028 Games came up well short, a disappointment given Crawford’s Olympic connections were a major factor in him landing the job in 2009 and getting his first contract extension in 2016. USAU also had increasing friction with some of the country’s largest local disc organizations under his tenure, something that is only now being addressed in the new strategic plan that Erlenbach will work to execute.

USAU did not announce when Erlenbach, who already lives in Colorado Springs, would officially take over as CEO.