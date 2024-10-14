Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Streaming Details, Evan Lepler

Evan Lepler stops by the show!

October 14, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith chat with the voice of ultimate, Evan Lepler about his new position as the Director of Broadcast Strategy for the UFA. Before the interview, Charlie and Keith dive into the Club Nationals streaming schedule and how to watch!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday October 15th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

