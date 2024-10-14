Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Streaming Details, Evan Lepler

Evan Lepler stops by the show!

Charlie and Keith chat with the voice of ultimate, Evan Lepler about his new position as the Director of Broadcast Strategy for the UFA. Before the interview, Charlie and Keith dive into the Club Nationals streaming schedule and how to watch!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday October 15th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

