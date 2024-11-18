Rounding out the 2024 Club Awards!
November 18, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith discuss the results of Masters Worlds and the recent news of LA Astra joining the PUL. They then make their U24 lock picks and break down the 2024 Club Awards.
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday November 19th at 12 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: U24 Picks, Club Awards
