Deep Look LIVE: U24 Picks, Club Awards

November 18, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith discuss the results of Masters Worlds and the recent news of LA Astra joining the PUL. They then make their U24 lock picks and break down the 2024 Club Awards.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday November 19th at 12 PM Eastern!

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, where Charlie and Keith go further on U24 selections and talk about the likelies and the dark horses!

