Deep Look LIVE: U24 Picks, Club Awards

Rounding out the 2024 Club Awards!

Charlie and Keith discuss the results of Masters Worlds and the recent news of LA Astra joining the PUL. They then make their U24 lock picks and break down the 2024 Club Awards.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday November 19th at 12 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: U24 Picks, Club Awards

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, where Charlie and Keith go further on U24 selections and talk about the likelies and the dark horses!