Huckin’ Eh: CUUC Preview

CUUC is coming up!

It’s time to crown uni champions! Theo breaks down all the action happening this weekend including which teams are vying for DI bids during the Friday qualifier. Hear his picks for each division as he hopes to predict every that happens in Brampton.

Huckin’ Eh: CUUC Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.