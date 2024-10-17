CUUC is coming up!
It’s time to crown uni champions! Theo breaks down all the action happening this weekend including which teams are vying for DI bids during the Friday qualifier. Hear his picks for each division as he hopes to predict every that happens in Brampton.
Huckin’ Eh: CUUC Preview
Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].
