To a better postseason!
October 18, 2024 by Charlie Eisenhood in Opinion with 0 comments
You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.
Q: Does Club Sectionals need a re-think? Re: scheduling, sizing issues.
– Edward S.
A: I think the entire USA Ultimate club postseason needs a re-think. Not only are there arguments for various redraws based on how big (or small) certain sections/regions have become, but there is an ongoing problem with quality control at these events. When I’m hearing about fields at Regionals that are five yards too skinny and lines getting repainted mid-tournament, it’s clear to me that we have a problem.
Mailbag: Improving Sectionals and Regionals, Canadian Rules, Jade McLaughlin, New USAU CEO is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!