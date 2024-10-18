Mailbag: Improving Sectionals and Regionals, Canadian Rules, Jade McLaughlin, New USAU CEO

To a better postseason!

You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

Q: Does Club Sectionals need a re-think? Re: scheduling, sizing issues.



– Edward S.

A: I think the entire USA Ultimate club postseason needs a re-think. Not only are there arguments for various redraws based on how big (or small) certain sections/regions have become, but there is an ongoing problem with quality control at these events. When I’m hearing about fields at Regionals that are five yards too skinny and lines getting repainted mid-tournament, it’s clear to me that we have a problem.